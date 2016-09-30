The World Heart Day celebrations were organised by various hospitals and organisations to create awareness among people about the importance of maintaining healthy heart for a healthy living on Thursday.

The Apollo Reach hospital organised a 2k run which was flagged off by Superintendent of Police D Joel Davis. On the occasion, the hospital extended free heart health check up to 120 patients.

Hospital administrator Babu Rao and superintendent A Naresh urged people exercise regularly.

Karimnagar chapter Association of Physicians of India convenor Dr. Raghuraman conducted a free cholesterol and blood sugar tests for patients and distributed leaflets on the importance of protecting themselves from heart-related diseases. He informed people to change their lifestyle and reduce stress for a healthy heart.

Students of Paramita High School in Mankammathota organised elocution competitions on the importance of protection of heart from various diseases, healthy living with good food habits etc.

Sri Chaitanya Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences also conducted an awareness programme on World Heart Day on its premises.