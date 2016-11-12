The public were disappointed most f the ATMs displayed boards that said they were ‘Out of Order’.

The surge of people rushing to get their invalid Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes exchanged at banks and post offices continued on Friday. Unlike Thursday, Friday saw people queueing up before ATMs to withdraw money, apart from also trying to access the cash deposit machines to put their now demonetised notes.

However, they were disappointed as nine out of 10 ATMs displayed boards that said they were ‘Out of Order’. Harrowed as they were, they screamed at bank officials who maintained blank faces and a stoic silence. Anxiety levels remained high, even among the educated lot. They all wanted to get rid of the notes they had stashed - white money though it may be. Personnel working at these organisations struggled to retain their levels of patience while dealing with the public.

Those who had the patience to stand in queues for at least an hour or so, managed to get loose change in the form of Rs. 100 and Rs. 50 notes. In the markets of Ranigunj and Ramgopalpet, people flatly declined to accept payment by traders who wanted to pay them with the ‘old’ high denomination notes. “When I know these notes are useless, why would I take them. I would rather honour a promisory note,” said Swaroop Kaza, a garments wholesaler with sizeable interests across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Shivkumar Agarwal, a wholesaler who sells trousers at Ramgopalpet says he has stopped accepting the now demonetised notes. “I have people coming to me from all across Telangana. I am taking promisory notes or cheques only. I think the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a good decision and firmly believe that down the line - probably by next fiscal, things will be smoothened out, especially after the Goods and Services Tax comes into place,” he said.

A franchisee for the brand Jockey, Nitin Vora welcomed the move saying it would be a growth engine for the economy in the near future. However, he is against the introduction of notes of the denomination of Rs. 2,000. “I still accept the old, now demonetised notes because I can anyway get them exchanged in banks.

Interestingly, even retail majors in the garments business like R.S. Brothers and Chandana Brothers too refused buyers who wished to pay them with the now demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 and insisted that customers either paid them in cash of the denominations of Rs. 100 and Rs. 50 or settle their transactions by card.

“How can such a big retail chain of stores refuse to take our high denomination notes ? Would it not be easy for them to get it exchanged ? After all, Government of India has said they can exchange them with new notes before December 30,” said an outraged Nageshwar Rao who bought clothes for his daughter’s wedding.