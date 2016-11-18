Mahajana Padayatra, led by CPI (M) state secretary T. Veerabhadram, enters Sangareddy district after covering 800 km

The people of the State have lost confidence in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Government, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said.

It was clearly visible in the course of interaction with the commoners all through the ongoing Mahajana Padayatra, he said. In the past one month the padayatra has covered 800 km. The party was ready to cancel the padayatra if the government was able to answer the questions raised by them after visiting more than 250 villages in the past one month, he added.

Long journey

The Mahajana Padayatra led by Mr Veerabhadram consisting nine members entered Sangareddy district on Thursday. After being flagged off at Ibrahimpatnam on October 17th it entered Sangareddy district after covering Mahaboobnagar district.

It is expected to complete 1000 days at Chegunta on November 27th and a public meeting would be held on that day which would be attended party general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Public grievances

During his visit, Mr. Veerabhadram interacted with villagers and inquired about their problems. Interestingly, a large number of villagers submitted their petitions to him listing their grievances. At Manyarpally many villagers submitted memorandums about pending bills for construction of soak pits, toilets, lack of street lights and CC roads.

“We have taken up this padayatra to understand the problems being faced by the people across the State. All are welcoming this yatra except Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his team. Why are Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son and Minister K.T. Rama Rao opposing the yatra? Can they explain?” he asked.

Majority of promises made by the TRS were not fulfilled and at every village people are raising the question, the CPI-M leader said.

Farmers are not happy as claimed by the Chief Minister and others as they are unable to get loans, he added.