Demanding the government to pay 15 per cent additional pension as per the recommendations of 10th Pay Revision Commission (PRC), large number of pensioners held dharna in front of the Collectorate on Wednesday.

They have also demanded payment of nine months arrears, cashless treatment in corporate hospitals, Telangana incentive, double bed-room houses for those not having houses and concession in RTC buses. Later, they have submitted a memorandum to the officials.

Adilabad Special Correspondent adds: Retired employees of the State Government on Wednesday staged a day-long dharna in front of Adilabad District Collectorate in order to put pressure on the government in finding early solution to their long pending problems. About 250 of them staged the protest under the banner of Adilabad branch of Telangana State Government Retired Employees Association, Hyderabad. The protesters demanded the government to sanction additional quantum of pension at 15 per cent for pensioners above the age of 70 years and sanction of Telangana special increment. The other demands included implementation of cashless treatment at all corporate hospitals in the State, awarding of Telangana beneficiaries scale to teachers appointed on November 1, 1956 and after, early payment of pay revised pension including enhanced gratuity and 30 per cent concession in bus fares.