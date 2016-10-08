The three-day second annual convention of Paediatric Academy of Telangana (PAT)’s Telangana PEDICON-2016 got off to a colourful start at the Government Medical College here on Friday.

Alladi Venkatesh, considered the doyen of the paediatric clinical practice inaugurated the convention amid the thumping applause from doctors and paramedics.

In his opening remarks Dr. Venkatesh emphasized on doctors needing to refresh their knowledge in their respective fields and expose the PG students to professors of reputed institutions. The main purpose of conducting the Continuing Medical Education programme in the form of workshops and lectures was to enable the medical practitioners to keep themselves abreast of the latest development in the disciplines, he said.

“In the asthma treatment newer methods of medicines were being developed and paediatricians must know as to how to apply them to give treatment among children. Inhalers and other appliances could be suggested and even then if it was not cured small doses of medicines could be given orally,” he opined. If required higher doses could be used but it should be done meticulously under the guidance of expert doctors, he said.

Paediatric Academy of Telangana president Neeli Ramchander welcomed the guests while Daruru Ranganath acted as the chairman of the scientific committee. Noted paediatric professor P. Sudharshan Reddy, Sanjay Srirampur and M. Surendranath delivered lectures on different topics.

Parallel sessions were held on various topics of medicines for the benefit students.