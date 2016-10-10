The three day Telangana PEDICON-2016 concluded here on Sunday. In all, 500 paediatric doctors and experts from across the country participated in the scientific sessions.

Minister for Agriculture Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and local MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta attended the inaugural meeting held on Friday night. Among those who graced the PEDICON included Medical Council of India, Telangana, chairman E. Ravinder Reddy, and IAP national general secretary Bakul Pareq.

The outgoing Paediatrics Academy of Telangana president Neeli Ramchander thanked the doctors for making the conference a grand success.