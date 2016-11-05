Collector Dr V S Alagu Varshini has said that she would transform the newly formed Peddapalli district on all fronts and ensure that it would take the top place in the Telangana State. The district has abundant natural resources. With industrial belt of Ramagundam flourishing with Singareni coal mines, NTPC power projects, upcoming Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, Kesoram Cements on one hand and the fertile agricultural lands and highest number of rice mills would make the district one of the most prosperous in the State, she said. The 2012 batch IAS officer is a dental surgeon by profession.

Excerpts from the interview:

What would be your priorities in this new district?

A: Connectivity of many rural roads is not good. Several villages do not have BT roads and hence we will take up measures for providing good road connectivity. The educational levels are also not very good in this district. There is high incidence of drop out of students after high school and they were unable to study beyond SSC due to lack of higher educational institutions in the region. We will take measures for setting up of more educational institutions in the district.

We learnt that you have been crusading against child marriages and encouraging higher education for girl child. Are you implementing the same in Peddapalli also?

When I was ZP CEO in Medak district, we launched a campaign called “Vidya Vahini” for the continuation of higher education of adolescent girls by collecting their parents telephone numbers and motivating them through experts for the continuation of higher education. The experts would inform about the availability of various courses after SSC such as Intermediate, ITI, polytechnic and other courses. Besides, they would also campaign against child marriages. We will implement the same in Peddapalli district also.

What are your plans to give a fillip to the industrial sector in the district which was having lot of natural resources?

We are planning to set up industrial parks, stone park for the stone cutting and crusher units and weavers park through small scale industries and see that the labourers do not migrate from the district in search of employment.

You are a doctor turned civil servant. So how would you streamline the existing medical health care system to provide proper medicare to people in government hospitals?

We requested the Commissioner, Medical and Health to fill up all posts in the hospitals. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s promise of a medical college most probably may come up in the district soon. He said that the existing 50-bedded hospital in Peddapalli town would be upgraded into 200-bedded hospital to provide medical assistance to the people.

The district has highest number brick kilns and there are reports about the exploitation of migrant labourers by the brick kiln owners. What measures are you taking to check their migrant labourers exploitation?

We already convened a meeting with the brick kiln owners and instructed them to strictly follow the labour department guidelines. We informed them to set up worksite schools for children and proper accommodation to the labourers.

The pregnant women would be provided medical assistance. We informed them to provide information about all migrant girls below 18 years of age. We made arrangements for the payment to labourers through bank accounts only.

How would you check corruption in various departments in general and revenue department in particular?

If there is standard operating procedure we can check corruption. We will ensure that Citizens Charter is implemented in true spirit in all departments. We will display Citizens Charter boards in Telugu and English in front of all offices including the Collector and Joint Collector offices within one or two weeks.

K.M. Dayashankar