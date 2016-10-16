Peddapalli district carved out of Karimnagar district is likely to emerge a power hub in Telangana with several power projects and other industries coming up in Ramagundam coal belt region.

The newly-formed Peddapalli district has Singareni coal belt, NTPC, Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, Kesoram Cements and abundant natural resources, including Godavari and Manair rivers, and fertile land making the district a prosperous one on all fronts.

The Ramagundam coal belt houses 2,600-MW National Thermal Power Corporation, 62.5-MW Telangana Genco’s thermal power project, 18-MW Singareni captive power project, 15.5-MW Kesoram cements captive power project and 10-MW solar plant maintained by NTPC.

Freshly, NTPC Ramagundam has taken up Telangana super thermal power project (TSTPP) of 4,000 MW capacity in the existing power station sanctioned under the AP States Reorganisation Act. In the first phase, it would take up a project with 1,600 MW capacity at a cost of Rs. 10,600 crore and in the second phase, it would take up 2,400 MW. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for the execution of the power plant.

From the existing NTPC Ramagundam, Telangana was receiving its share of 29 per cent power. With the 4,000-MW TSTPP, the State would receive 75 per cent of power generated from the power station.

Similarly, the closed Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCI) is being revived as Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) at Ramagundam at a cost of Rs. 5,200 crore. The RFCL would tentatively begin production from 2019.

Agricultural scenario

With the completion of Sripada Yellampalli Project and SRSP command area, the agricultural scenario would be completely changed in the new Peddapalli district. At present, the area of cultivation of paddy in the district is 65,705 hectares and cotton is 38,398 hectares. With the irrigation projects being full, the area of cultivation is likely to go up further in the district.

Members of Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS), a trade union affiliated to TRS, said that Peddapalli district would emerge a power hub of Telangana with new coal projects coming up here.