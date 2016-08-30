Collector Yogitha Rana urged the people to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi in a peaceful manner, improving the image of the district known for its communal harmony.

Holding a peace committee meeting along with Superintendent of Police P. Vishwa Prasad and Mayor Akula Sujatha here on Monday, Ms. Rana said that the Chaturthi festivities would begin on September 5 and end on September 15 with the immersion of the idols. Muslims would celebrate Bakrid on September 12.

People must inform the police before erecting Ganesh pandals and take the electricity connections with the prior official permissions so that short circuits and other mishaps could be avoided.

Ambulances

The Collector directed Municipal Commissioner Nageswar Rao to take steps to fill potholes on roads through which the shobhayatra would go. She also instructed District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Venkat to keep 104 and 108 ambulances ready.

Drone cameras

The SP said the police would record the shobhayatra with CCTV and drone cameras. DJs would not be allowed to play music at the mandaps, Mr. Prasad said.