State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has recommended a compensation of Rs. 8 lakh each to the families of 26 children who died from snake bites in Telangana since 2014.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had taken suo motu cognizance of newspaper reports on incidents of death of 26 schoolchildren in government run tribal welfare residential schools in Telangana since 2014. A team comprising the NCPCR member Rupa Kapoor and TSCPCR member P Achyuta Rao visited Khammam district to inquire into the matter in August this year.

The team noticed glaring infrastructure and manpower deficiencies at the Tribal Welfare Ashram High School for Girls at Mustafanagar in the town.

Subsequently, the team has made recommendations to the State Government to improve the infrastructure facilities as well as appoint requisite staff in the institution and ensure congenial atmosphere in the Ashram School for the healthy growth of the tribal girl students.