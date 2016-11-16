MP K. Kavitha and Patanjali Group CEO Balakrishna visit turmeric fields at Nuthupally in Nandipet mandal

The Patanjali Group has come forward to set up turmeric and agro-based industries in the district, said Member of Parliament K. Kavitha and added that the State government would extend its full cooperation.

At a joint press conference here on Tuesday, she said the Patanjali Group showed keen interest in launching its own company in the district since it was one of the areas where turmeric was grown in India. The company was impressed with the TS-iPASS and policy decisions of the State government, she said.

If the Patanjali Group sets up industries here, they would generate employment as well as income to local youth and farmers, she said and added that the TRS government aimed at developing all regions equally by encouraging the establishment of suitable industries in each region.

Proposals to establish a textile park in Warangal, pharma park in Ranga Reddy district, coal-based industries in Singareni Collieries and agro units in Nizamabad were indicative of the vision of the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “When I met Baba Ramdev in New Delhi last month, I requested him to visit the district to have a look at the crop yield here and explore the possibilities of starting his company. Considering my request, he sent the Patanjali CEO here,” she said.

Patanjali Group CEO Balakrishna said the company would explore the possibilities of setting up agro-based industries in the district. Turmeric and honey were the major agriculture products being used in manufacturing several Ayurvedic medicine, he added.

Praising the efforts of Telangana Chief Minister in making the State be in the forefront of the country, he said he was impressed with the historic struggle waged by people of Telangana to achieve separate statehood. “Here we have turmeric and dairy products and both are excellent sources for generating income to farming community,” he added.

Later, Ms. Kavitha and Mr. Balakrishna visited Food Processing SEZ at Lakkampally and turmeric crop fields at Nuthupally.