The process of filing of nominations for the by-elections for the vacant posts of four sarpanches, one MPTC member and a few ward members in the district slated for September 8 is gradually picking up.

The by-election will be held for the posts of sarpanches of four gram panchayats - Chintakani, Chimmapudi (Raghunadhapalem mandal), China Korukonda (Kallur mandal) and Badhu Thanda (Tekulapalli mandal). Meanwhile, three candidates filed nomination papers for the post of Maddulapalli MPTC member in Kamepalli mandal on Sunday. The district administration has initiated arrangements to hold the by-elections for the vacant local body posts in a free and fair manner on September 8. According to sources, around 74 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in the ensuing elections.