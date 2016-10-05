Setting the tone for an ambitious development agenda to steer the soon to be formed Kothagudem district on the path of progress, Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao set off on a 42-km padayatra from this coal town to the historic temple town of Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.

Amid a festive atmosphere, Mr. Venkat Rao embarked on the two-day padayatra christened ‘Mana Pragathi Yatra’ after offering special prayers at Sri Vijaya Vigneshwara Swamy temple here, considered the birthplace of the separate Telangana movement.

With barely a week left for the formation of the new district with Kothagudem as its headquarters, scores of people from different walks of life from across the Kothagudem constituency enthusiastically participated in the padayatra from Kothagudem to Palvancha on the first day.

Women clad in traditional attire carried ‘Bathukammas’ in front of the padayatra as the loudspeakers blared songs in praise of goddess ‘Gauri’ highlighting the glorious cultural heritage of Telangana.

A host of TRS leaders from Yellendu, Bhadrachalam, Palvancha and other mandals, which are set to become part of the proposed Kothagudem (Bhadradri) district, accompanied Mr. Venkat Rao in the padayatra on the inaugural day.

Mr. Rao traversed through Lakshmidevipalli, Yellendu Crossroads, Regalla Crossroads, Kinnerasani Crossroads, and Keshavapuram before reaching Peddamma temple near Palvancha late in the evening.

People lined up on either side of the road and gave a rousing welcome to the padayatra at the main junctions on the Kothagudem-Palvancha main road.

The two-day padayatra is being organised to demonstrate the commitment of the TRS Government to take administration closer to people and ensure that the fruits of development reach the rural areas and remote tribal pockets, said Mr. Venkat Rao when contacted by The Hindu .

The foot march is intended to express gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for paving the way for formation of the long cherished Kothagudem district, he said, exuding confidence that the Mana Pragathi Yatra will motivate all sections of people become active partners in the mission to usher in all round development of the soon to be formed Kothagudem district.