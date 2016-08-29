Participants at the Airtel Hyderabad Marathon held in the city on Sunday.

The sixth edition of the Airtel Hyderabad Marathon saw over 16,000 runners participate in three events held here on Sunday.

The sixth edition of the Airtel Hyderabad Marathon saw over 16,000 runners participate in three events held here on Sunday.

Nearly 1,000 runners participated in 42 km full marathon flagged off by Additional Commissioner for Traffic Hyderabad Police. Mesfin B. won the men’s event after completing in 2.32 hours. Jyoti Gawate was the first woman to complete it in 2.59 hours.

Pankaj Kumar, who completed the half marathon in 1.10 hours and Amandeep who finished the half marathon in 1.31 hours, were awarded the first place in men and women’s category.

Kuleep and Navya were the first man and woman to complete the 10 K run.

The events kicked off at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road.