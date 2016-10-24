Scores of people afflicted with various seasonal diseases, including those suffering from fever, heart and other ailments, thronged the free medical camp organised by Amma Foundation in Bonakal on Sunday.

Bonakal mandal has recorded over 300 dengue positive cases and several suspected cases of dengue deaths in the last one month.

Over 1,500 patients from various villages, including Ravinuthala, Allapadu and other fever-hit areas in the mandal, visited the medical camp.

Amma Foundation chairperson Nandini Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurated the camp on the premises of Zilla Parishad School in Bonakal on Sunday morning.

A team of doctors from various reputed hospitals in Hyderabad and Khammam examined the patients and offered medical advice and treatment. The medical team conducted 2D echo and ECG tests on more than 400 persons with suspected cardiovascular disorders and heart diseases. Some of them were identified for follow-up treatment. A team comprising field staff of the District Medical and Health Department led by DM&HO Kondal Rao and District Malaria Officer A. Rambabu also provided medical care to the needy.