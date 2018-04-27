OU centenary celebrations a lacklustre affair, rue insiders

more-in

The centenary celebrations of Osmania University, which concluded on Wednesday, went unnoticed as the guests backed out at the last minute, while efforts to rope in constitutional heads and senior law-makers proved futile allegedly due to the non-cooperation of the State government.

Sources in the Osmania University reveal that Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu was on the list of guests to be a part of the concluding celebrations and he had personally promised his participation. However, when the University officials approached the State government for clearance there was no positive response forcing the University to drop the idea. The visit of the Vice-President to such an event obviously meant that the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, too would have been on the invitee list and the government was not so keen about it. This was due to the unsavoury developments at the inaugural celebrations to mark the centenary in April last year, where the CM dropped his speech apparently on the advice of the intelligence department that some students might create disturbance.

“Since then the Chief Minister hardly took any interest in the year-long celebrations and nothing much happened, with government officials and people’s representatives avoiding the programmes, taking sheen out of the celebrations,” a senior professor revealed. “In fact, they bluntly told us to keep the celebrations a low-key affair and that’s how it went unnoticed.” An effort was made to invite the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman for the valedictory and his consent was taken. However, there was no official follow-up forcing him to drop out. There was no enthusiasm at any point of time and the University officials were not even willing to share how much money was released by the government for the celebrations though ₹200 crore was promised.

“As an Osmanian it was quite humiliating for me to witness the celebrations that had nothing concrete emerging,” a professor, wishing anonymity, said. Centenary is remembered for some academic initiatives, foundations showcasing the futuristic growth of that institution apart from nostalgia for the alumni who are spread across the world. “Unfortunately, there is nothing to remember,” said a young assistant professor, who is also an alumnus.

Lack of participation of students was depressing and there was no guidance for them to make it a memorable event. “The year just passed by without much activity that is expected of a grand occasion of completing 100 years, which comes once in a lifetime.”