Even as the State government mulls over the formation of new Hanamkonda district, Opposition parties and peoples’ organisations vow to oppose the move to divide the Warangal city.

Like-minded people who have formed into a Joint Action Committee (JAC), including the political parties with advocate Byrapaka Jayakar as its chairman, have decided to fight against the move and protect the identity of the Warangal city in which Hanamkonda town is a crucial part.

Mr. Jayakar said the city has its own history and people here were known for defiance and dissent. This was the hotbed during all agitations, including the recent separate Telangana movement. “It’s not a good idea for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to divide people in the name of new districts who supported him in separate Telangana movement. The people gave a massive mandate to the TRS in the elections. If the State government goes against their sentiment, they will definitely teach the party a lesson,” he said.

DCC president N. Rajender Reddy said that the State government failed to put forth the criteria adopted for creation of new districts. “Had it been for people’s welfare, why would they agitate in Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Sircilla and other places? Is the State government even taking note of the protests?” he sought to know. Former Mayor Errabbelli Swarna said that the decision to create Hanamkonda district was not a ‘wise’ one and only aimed at political gains.

Meanwhile, the JAC fighting for the formation of Jangaon district decided to move the High Court as police denied permission for its proposed public meeting this month. R. Ratnakar Reddy said the police did not even permit them to form a human chain on the issue on Wednesday.