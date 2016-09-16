One person was washed away in a stream after immersing Ganesh idol at Konijerla on Thursday evening.

According to sources, 38-year-old D Adinarayana of Konijerla, accompanied the Ganesh idol procession to Vuracheruvu nearby the mandal headquarters town late in the afternoon.

After immersion of Ganesha in the stream he was returning to the banks when he was swept away by strong undercurrent, sources said.

His body was retrieved from the stream in the evening. He is survived by a wife and two children.

Meanwhile in Hyderabad, Wednesday night’s heavy rain claimed another life, as family members of a man approached the police stating that he fell into a nala at L.B. Nagar.

Shanti Kumar, the person who has been missing since Wednesday night, had gone out to a bar to drink, said an official of the L. B. Nagar police station.