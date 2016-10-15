Top officials are struggling hard to find a suitable residence in the newly formed districts resulting in they operating from other parts of the respective districts instead of camping in the district headquarters.

At present, the Collectorates and other offices are located in the existing government structures without proper infrastructure for discharging duty. But non-availability of camp offices for district collectors has become a cause for concern for collectors of Sircilla, Peddapalli and Jagtial districts.

Sircilla Collector Krishna Bhaskar, who was formerly the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, is camping in Karimnagar town after the office hours when he visits the Sircilla district headquarters. Joint Collector Sheik Yasmeen Basha is camping in the IB guesthouse due to non-availability of accommodation. Superintendent of Police Vishwajit is residing in the existing DSP office cum residence which was converted into SP office. The DSP office was shifted to rural police station building and the DSP is residing in a rented building now.

Jagtial Collector Sharath and Joint Collector A. Nagendra are residing in SRSP project guesthouse on the outskirts of Jagtial town. Superintendent of Police Anantha Sharma is residing in the existing DSP office cum residence, which was made into SP office.

Peddapalli Collector Alugu Varshini and Joint Collector S. Prabhakar Reddy are also staying in NTPC guesthouse in Ramagundam region. The officials are still searching for suitable accommodation for Collector and Joint Collector in Peddapalli town. Ramagundam Police Commissioner Vikram Jeet Duggal is camping in AR headquarters in Ramagundam while Peddapalli DCP K. Vijayender Reddy is camping at SRSP camp office.

Similarly, officials of several districts are struggling to find a suitable accommodation to move in to. The district officials and others are forced commute from Karimnagar town.

In Medak district headquarters, the Collectorate was housed at Royal Degree College. The camp offices were set up for Collector Bharathi Holikeri, Joint Collector Suresh Babu and Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti at Machavaram villages, four km away from the district headquarters but almost adjacent to the town.

At Siddipet, the Collectorate was established at Ambedkar Bhavan near mandal office. Collector P. Venkatram Reddy was provided with accommodation at R&B guesthouse. Joint Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, Special Officer, Gajwel Area Development Authority, is at present commuting from Gajwel. Commissioner of Police Shiva Kumar was accommodated at Indur Engineering College, on the outskirts of Siddipet.