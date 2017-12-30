One killed, one injured in chemical blast

more-in

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a chemical blast that occurred near the municipal filter beds at Khilla in the town on Saturday.

The diseased was identified as Nayakwadi Bhumesh, 35, whose body was ripped into pieces in the impact of the blast, while Tirupathi Reddy, L and T supervisor, was injured. He was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad and his condition was said to be serious. Both were engaged in underground drainage work that was in progress at the site.

The blast took place when a plastic can containing a chemical was opened to be used in the work. The L and T had taken the work on contract and stocked the material at a store room near the filter beds.

The blast was such that body pieces of Bhumesh were strewn all around the place while a defeaning sound was heard by residents within a radius of 300 metres. The pieces were gathered and sent for postmortem at the Government General Hospital.

MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Mayor Akula Sujatha, Commissioner of Police Kartikeya, Additional CP M. Sreedhar Reddy, ACP M. Sudharshan, Public Health EE Tirupathi and municipal engineer Rasheed visited the spot and supervised the rescue operations. Leaders of the Congress, BJP and CPI (ML)-New Democracy who arrived at the spot demanded payment of suitable compensation to the bereaved family.

The MLA assured the bereaved family of payment of ₹5 lakh ex gratia, sanction of a double bedroom house, free education for two sons and a Government job for one of its members. The Indian Federation of Trade Union demanded payment of ₹1 crore to Bhumesh’s family and ₹50 lakh to Tirupathi Reddy.

Hailing from Arsapally area in the town, Bhumesh is survived by wife Ushashree and two sons. He had been working as an outsourced employee in the civic body for some time now.