Officials and public representatives asked to work in tandem to help ensure growth in all sectors

The officials and public representatives should debate and discuss and draw up a comprehensive plan for district development, said Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari here on Monday.

Taking part in a special meeting on the issue chaired by District Collector Preeti Meena, he pointed out that Mahabubabad district is predominantly tribal and majority of them were still below poverty line. They were dependent on agriculture and daily wages.

Plans were afoot to lay new roads and develop irrigation facilities. “If you all come up with a detailed project report for comprehensive development, I will use my good offices to ensure required funds in a phased manner,” Mr. Srihari said.

The State Government has decided to upgrade the existing 100-bed hospital to 300 beds. It was also decided to set up more residential schools in the district from among the 250 recently sanctioned to be established across the State, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister was in favour of setting up a steel plant at Bayyaram which will not only boost employment opportunities but also general development in the district, he added.

He wanted the revenue and police to check land grabbing and protect the interests of the poor as the land grabbers were on the prowl.

Tourism Minister A Chandulal appealed to the officials and public representatives to work in coordination to be able to secure more funds for all round development of the district.

MPs A. Sitaram Naik and P. Dayakar, MLAs D. S. Redya Naik, B. Shankar Naik, Warangal ZP chairperson G. Padma, Khammam ZP chairperson G. Kavitha and Yellandu MLA K. Kanakaiah, SP Muralidhar, Joint Collector K. Damodar Reddy and others were present.