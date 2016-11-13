Irrigation Minister Harish Rao directs officials to complete the six-lane works by January 2017

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao has directed the officials to complete the six-lane works in the district headquarters by January 2017.

The Minister inspected the ongoing works at the town and said that there should be complete coordination among various departments. At Raghavendra Nagar colony he expressed anguish over the pace of work and expressed serious displeasure at the contractor. “It is not right on the part of officials and contractors to delay the work. Large number of people are suffering because of the delay. Why should they suffer because of you? Your lack of performance would be not tolerated,” he warned the officials and contractors.

The Minister has also examined the ongoing works of the construction of Superintendent Engineer office at the district headquarters. He has also expressed dissatisfaction over delay in works stating that it was not acceptable. The Minister spoke with Transco CMD Raguma Reddy and directed him to sanction Transco divisional engineer office immediately.