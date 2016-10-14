On the first day of working after the formation of new districts, the collectorates wore a deserted look at all the three district headquaerters towns – Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet.

Officials mostly made it a point to meet their superior officers and introduced themselves. General public has not yet started visiting the collectorates.

Memorandum submitted

At Sangareddy, residents of Royyapadu, Akrancheguda, Sherakhanpally and Nagaram came all the way and submitted a memorandum to Collector K. Manikraj demanding the Government to keep their villages in Jinnaram mandal instead of Hatnoora mandal.

At Medak, similar situation prevailed with many officials sparing their time to meet the Collector and Joint Collector.

No power

In some departments the power and internet connections were yet to be established and officers were slowly settling down.

However, the situation at Siddipet was somewhat different. Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao held a meeting with the district officials on Wednesday.

Posting

“Many of the officials were feeling it difficult to come and work here. They have been approaching their sources including ministers for posting at a place of their convenience,” said an official on condition of anonymity.