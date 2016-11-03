Schools using vegetables grown by students for the mid-day meal

The ‘Nutri-Garden’ programme launched in East Godavari district on a pilot basis on Independence Day has stared bearing the fruit with most of the schools using vegetables and leafy vegetables cultivated by its students in the mid-day meal programme.

In a bid to address the challenge of malnutrition among the schoolchildren and to make better use of the vacant space on the premises of the government schools, the district administration has launched this novel programme in 527 schools and provided all sorts of support — from distributing quality seed to arranging guidance by senior farmers from the villages.

Of the 7.15 lakh students pursuing Classes I to X in the district, 4.26 lakh students were attending the 4,456 government-run schools, most suffering from malnutrition.

“In East Godavari, most of the schools have vacant spaces in addition to the playgrounds. The idea of ‘Nutri-Garden’ is to make optimal use of those spaces apart from encouraging students to cultivate vegetables,” says District Collector H. Arun Kumar, the brain behind the programme.