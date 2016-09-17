The NTPC Ramagundam merry-go-round department won the prestigious Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskar-2014 for the performance year 2014 under category-A.

At a programme held in New Delhi on Friday, Union Minister for Labour Bandaru Dattatreya presented the award to the team comprising T. Naga Madhuleti, K. Nagesh, Md. Osman, K. Raja Mahendar Reddy, Ch. Kamalakar and Ch. Deval Reddy.

Under the guidance of general manager (fuel management) Mathew Vergheese and assistant GM (fuel transportation) M. Ravi Kumar, and facilitated by deputy manager (fuel transportation) Prashanth Janagam, the MGR team carried out exemplary work in design, manufacture, and usage of test bench for RTTM blower of diesel locomotive along with development of annunciation system in loco cabin to alert the driver in case of blower failure.

Executive director Prasant Kumar Mohapatra congratulated all the members of the winning team and hoped that this award would further motivate the employees to give their best. GM (O&M) U.K. Dasgupta also congratulated the team for their outstanding effort and taking brand Ramagundam to the next level.

Ozone Day celebrated

The NTPC Ramagundam celebrated Ozone Day on Friday by conducting an awareness programme on the importance of protection of the environment, at the main gate of the plant.

NTPC Ramagundam executive director Prasant Kumar Mohapatra participated in the programme by distributing pamphlets and stressing on the need to plant more trees to protect the ozone layer.

Students of Paramita Learners Foundation in Karimnagar town participated in the essay writing and painting competition held as part of Ozone Day celebrations. Similarly, Sri Chaitanya College of Engineering also observed the day by educating the people about the ill-effects of depletion of the ozone layer.