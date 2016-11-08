The National Thermal Power Corporation Raising Day was celebrated at the NTPC Ramagundam on Monday with the employees and their family members participating in the walkathon (prabhat pheri), which was led by General Manager (O&M) UK Dasgupta.

At a project level function held at May Day Park on the plant premises, Dasgupta hoisted the NTPC Flag, followed by NTPC Geet sung by all. NTPC senior official also cut a cake on the occasion to celebrate the completion of 41 years of NTPC.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the glorious history of NTPC and its contribution in the development of the country as well as its efforts in CSR (corporate social responsibility) programmes, environment and others.

NTPC employees, CISF officers and jawans, office bearers of different unions and associations and employees were among those present on the occasion.