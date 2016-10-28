The NTPC-Telangana super thermal power project organised a Diwali Milan programme at its site area on Wednesday night, where employees and their family members participated in large numbers.

Executive director Prashant Kumar Mohapatra inaugurated the programme and stressed on the significance of the project, both for the company as well as for the State. General manager (project) M.N. Prasad highlighted the progress of the project and the schedule ahead.

The major attraction at the event was the cultural programme.

The dignitaries presented mementoes to the participants who performed on the occasion.

