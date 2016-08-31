The National Thermal Power Corporation Ramagundam has received the prestigious GREENTECH Safety Gold Award-2016 Best Safety Practices innovated during the year 2015 in the thermal power stations in the country.

Chief Advisor to Greentech Foundation R.K. Dubey presented the award to General Manager (O&M) U.K. Dasgupta, Deputy Manager (Safety) A.V. Narasimha Reddy, Manager (FT) L. Gangeyudu at a programme held in Goa on August 29 and 30. Greentech Foundation Chairman Kamaleshwar Sharan was also present on the occasion.

Upon receiving the award, NTPC Ramagundam Executive Director Prasant Kumar Mohapatra reiterated the emphasis being given on safety at workplace. “This award will further bolster the power station’s commitment towards safety,” he added.

The purpose of Greentech Safety Award is to promote improvements in workplace safety, encourage those responsible for workplace safety management and recognition of workplace safety as an ethical responsibility of both employer and employees.