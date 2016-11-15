NTPC Ramagundam, which completed 38 years and entered into its 39th year on Monday, celebrated its Raising Day with pomp and gaiety on the NTPC premises in Peddapalli district.

Celebrations started with a walkathon in the morning led by general manager (O&M) U.K. Dasgupta from the township main gate to the administrative building. Later, at a project-level Raising Day function, Mr. Dasgupta unfurled the NTPC flag.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Dasgupta highlighted the achievements of the plant during this financial year. “The station is doing a great job for the nation since the last 38 years.”

He highlighted NTPC-Ramagundam’s initiative in corporate social responsibility and its effort to protect the environment. He also threw light on NTPC-Telangana super thermal power project’s progress and future challenges.

Success story

Mr. Dasgupta shared the station’s recent success in receiving the Swarn Shakti Award for CSR-CD and the runners-up trophy in productivity for the year 2015-16.

General manager (maintenance) Y. Srinivas, GM (operations) D.S.G.S.S. Babji, and other senior officials and leaders of different unions and associations were also present.