The Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) has issued an appeal to farmers to do away with the automatic pumpset starters in order to control damage to power transformers. The use of auto starters has resulted in a large number of transformers being damaged.

NPDCL Adilabad Superintending Engineer J. Chauhan told The Hindu on Friday that of the 33,120 25 KVA transformers in the districts of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal, under his jurisdiction, as many as 3,560 have been damaged.

The SE also appealed to farmers to install capacitors to improve output of their pump sets and prevent damage.