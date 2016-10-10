IIT Hyderabad to showcase the technology at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), is getting ready to exhibit the first Cloud RAN prototype for 5G. This will be much faster than the existing 4G. The faculty and students of IITH started working on the 5G project about two years ago and now it has become a reality.

Under this upgraded technology, the base-stations would be connected with remote radio head-ends (RRH) which captures signal from the major tower and distributes it to receivers.

The existing optic fibre network can be used to make 5G Cloud RAN, a reality.

This technology is expected to extend better uniform user experience with same speed of transfer of data and voice, very low call drops, low power consumption and efficient use of the existing spectrum. This is also expected to increase the network capacity by three times.

The researchers at IITH have already tested and exhibited the new technology. This prototype is going to be exhibited in the Mobile World Congress that would be held at Barcelona in Spain in February 2017.

“Cloud RAN prototype for 5G with interference free communications is one of the first prototypes in the world. To understand it in common man’s language, this will allow downloading a cinema from the web within eight to 10 seconds. The usage of data and communication in the society will have direct correlation with the increase of gross domestic product of the country. We are already witnessing the game change brought by 4G technology and the impact of 5G will be multiple,” says associate professor Kiran Kuchi of the Department of Electrical Engineering.