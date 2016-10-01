The government has proposed to construct Mallannasagar reservoir as part of Kaleswaram project and some farmers of Vemulaghat demanding implementation of the LA Act had approached the High Court.

The Medak district administration on Friday issued notification for acquiring lands at Vemulaghat and Erravalli villages in Toguta and Kondapaka mandals under the Land Acquisition Act – 2013. The notification copies were pasted at the panchayat offices of both the villages.

According to sources, the notification was issued for acquiring 775 acres at Vemulaghat and 161 acres at Erravalli, stating that these lands were required for public purpose and the notification was issued under Section 11(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013. The notification also stated that the officials had every authority to conduct survey of these lands and no transaction of selling and purchasing of the notified lands could be done under Section 11 (4).

“Under Section 15, the owners of above mentioned lands can file objections, if any, before land acquisition officer within 60 days in writing,” the notification stated. The notification dated September 29 was signed by Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition), Unit- III, Dr. BR Ambedkar Pranahita- Chevella Sujala Sravanthi Proejct and Revenue Divisional Officer, Siddipet, Joint Collector and Collector.

The farmers of these villages whose lands were notified will get time till November 30 to file their objections. “There were lot of mistakes regarding the ownership of the lands in the notification. We are going to check the veracity of the ownership and challenge it before the land acquisition officers,” Mr Hayat Uddin, a farmer from Vemulaghat told The Hindu .