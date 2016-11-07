Komaram Vijayanirmala, a student from the Elchireddypalli-based Tribal Welfare Ashram High School for Girls in Pinapaka mandal, has emerged a promising star of kabaddi following her selection as captain of the State Under-14 girls’ kabaddi team.

Vijayanirmala has not only proved her mettle at the recently concluded State-level tournament of School Games Federation (SGF) in Mahabubabad district, but also bagged the opportunity to lead the Telangana girls’ kabaddi team in the ensuing national-level SGF sports tournament to be held in Madhya Pradesh, sources said.

Hailing from the remote Kistapuram village in the tribal sub-plan mandal of Pinapaka, the tribal girl has brought laurels to the new district by excelling in the game. The Agency mandal has produced several talented kabaddi players, including Tolem Prasad, who excelled in the Pro-Kabaddi League in the past.

Another star in the making

Enhancing the glory of the power generation hub of Palvancha in the sports arena, Annam Tarangini of Palvancha secured an opportunity to participate in the all-India inter-university Sepaktakraw tournament.

Ms. Tarangini, who is currently studying in Koti Women’s College in Hyderabad, earned wide accolades for her distinguished performance in several State and national-level Sepaktakraw tournaments.

The predominantly tribal populated district has a large pool of talented athletes, kabaddi and archery players, and other budding sportspersons, says P. Shankaraiah, chief coach of the Kinnerasani Sports School.

Efforts are on to nurture the innate talents of the budding sportspersons of tribal areas to enable them reach greater heights, says Mr. Shankaraiah, who is also the president of the district PETs Association.