A less-known event:Kolam elders at the sacred spot where they set up the wooden totemic pole for Kumram Bheem (left) and his friend Kumra Kondu (right) at Patha Routa in Kumram Bheem district. (Right) A worker cleaning the statue of Kumram Bheem on Tank Bund road in Hyderabad.- Photos: S. Harpal Singh & G. Ramakrishna

Kolam Adivasis at Patha Routa village commemorate Gond martyr Kumram Bheem’sfriendship with one of his close associates Kumra Kondu

It is diametrically opposite in terms of scale at which Kumram Bheem’s martyrdom anniversary is being observed at Jodeghat, but the same event held at the sleepy Patha Routa village in Asifabad mandal of Kumram Bheem district is no less when it comes to enthusiasm displayed by a handful of Kolam Adivasis. The Jodeghat event in Kerameri mandal of the same district is sponsored by the State government to commemorate the supreme sacrifice made by the Gond leader during his struggle for rights on forest land, but the commemoration at Patha Routa has gone unacknowledged.

Bheem spent his childhood and a good number of his adult years at Sankepalli, a twin of Routa which exists no more. The former was inhabited by Gonds and the latter by the Kolams.

“Among the closest of friends of the Gond martyr was my father Kumra Kondu and their friendship is commemorated in our village,” revealed Kondu’s son, also named Bheem.

“We set up the traditional wooden poles to pay homage to the duo at this place where they used to play in their childhood,” he pointed out towards a place adjacent to the village.

Kondu was obviously among few of the martyr’s associates who survived police firing on that fateful day. The present generation of Kolams at Patha Routa village know no more of the Bheem saga as Kondu had apparently maintained silence over the tragic happening.

The history of Bheem seems to be incomplete if the role of Routa-Sankepalli in shaping his mindset and finally his destiny is ignored. “We observe the martyrdom and friendship between Bheem and Kondu so that we do not lose touch with our past,” observed Kumra Hannu, the Patel headman of Routa.

“In fact we have made adjustments when it comes to the timing to avoid a clash of dates between the Jodeghat and our event. We pay homage to the departed souls on Karthik Punnam (full moon) instead of the customary punnam after Dasara,” he added.

Patha Routa is located about 6 km from Kondapalli on the Asifabad-Mancherial road, but there is a road only for the last two km. There are about 20 families of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) Kolams who eke out a living from farming and supplementing their income by making bamboo mats.