Key meeting of intellectuals today to decide the future course of action

The decision to carve out a separate district dividing Warangal and Hanamkonda has deeply disturbed peoples’ psyche and they would definitely teach a lesson to the ruling party, said Peoples’ Organisations JAC chairman Prof. K. Venkatanarayana.

Leaders of various political parties, peoples’ organisations, Forum for Better Warangal and others have decided to launch a series of agitations opposing Hanamkonda district. On Friday, they will be holding a meeting of intellectuals to decide the future course of action.

“Not a soul asked for Hanamkonda district. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has come up with an idea that is anti-people,” said Prof. Venkatanarayana.

DCC president N. Rajender Reddy said people of Warangal backed the TRS party in the general elections and gave a clear mandate. The same party is now acting against the interests of people. “People who voted TRS to power are now getting a raw deal. The party that worked for identity is now defeating the purpose by dividing people within the city in the name of good governance,” he observed.

Former mayor E. Swarna said the State Government failed to give people a clear statement of criteria adopted for creation of new districts. People are of the opinion that the Chief Minister is trying to gain political mileage by creating new districts, but not to help people or develop the State. CPI district secretary T. Srinivasa Rao too found fault with the decision of the Government.