Non-tribals gain upper hand in agency areas

Why do the Adivasi communities register tardy development activity than their non-tribal counterparts in the agency area of Adilabad and neighbouring districts? Not one Adivasi owns a business or a factory or a car in the agency mandal headquarters despite the laws favouring them.

The importance gained by non-tribal people over the Adivasis came to be highlighted at a public meeting organised by the SC, ST, BC, OC, Minorities Rights Protection Committee here on March 31 to raise a demand for relaxation of the Land Transfer Regulation Act, 1959 and its Amendment Act 1 of 1970.

Even at the risk of antagonising their own community Adilabad MP G. Nagesh and Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi from the aboriginal Raj Gond tribe attended the meeting.

The organisers wanted relaxation of LTR Amendment 1 of 1970 so that the ban on land transactions between non-tribals in the agency villages is lifted. They say the Amendment poses considerable constraints with regard to conduct of business or agriculture for non-tribals including minorities and the SCs in the tribal belt.

Non-tribals are being served notices by the Government to vacate lands of aboriginal people which is under their possession as it is in violation of the 1 of 1970 Amendment Act. About 400 such notices were served in Ichoda mandal headquarters and surrounding villages.

“If the Government dilutes the Act it will spell doom for Adivasis,” observed Kanaka Ambaji Rao, a contract teacher in ITDA school. “Already we are faced with adversities owing to the rapid growth of non-tribal population in agency mandals,” he pointed out.

“The Ichoda notices do not look out of place considering the fact that the non-tribal population is steadily rising only to put Adivasis at a disadvantage,” Ambaji Rao argued. “Their voter strength in Boath constituency, for instance, has risen to a stage where they can easily influence the outcome of elections,” he added.

The part-time teacher seems to be justified with regard to his contention given the lopsidedness of non-tribal and Adivasi voter strength in Boath ST Assembly constituency for instance.

The 1.74 lakh electorate encompasses 80,000 ST voters of whom only 35,000 are Adivasis which renders them a minority.

Similarly, the Adilabad ST Parliamantary seat with an electorate of nearly 14 lakh has only 2.2 lakh Adivasi voters. Needless to say the non-tribal voters in the agency areas in this constituency can swing the balance any which way easily.