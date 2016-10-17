This year’s martyrdom anniversary of the Gond leader Kumram Bheem will stand out for the absence of tribal darbar which served as a platform for Adivasis to air their grievances in front of the district administration. This is perhaps for the first time that darbar will not be conducted since the martyrdom anniversary began to be observed at Jodeghat in Kerameri mandal, now in Kumram Bheem (Asifabad) district, in 1983. Both officials and Adivasis let the event slip from the scheme of things.

The usual practice was that the Utnoor Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) used to come out with a report on the action taken on the petitions received during the previous year’s event. Also, Adivasi leaders used to be given a chance to speak at the public meeting organised in connection

The officials, however, accepted petitions from tribal people during the event which was marked by speeches highlighting the State government’s achievements by public representatives including Tribal Welfare Minister A. Chandulal, Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna, Housing Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, Adilabad MP G. Nagesh, MLAs Kova Laxmi (Asifabad) and Koneru Konappa (Sirpur). These petitions will be looked into by the ITDA. But Adivasi leaders weren’t given a chance to speak this time.

Earlier, Mr. Chandulal and others inaugurated the memorial for Kumram Bheem, his statue, a museum and the amphitheatre. The construction was taken up at a cost of Rs. 25 crore. Others who participated were Telangana Toursim Corporation Chairman Pervaram Ramulu, Tourism MD Christina Z. Chongthu, Kumram Bheem Collector M. Champa Lal, Mancherial Collector and in-charge ITDA Project Officer R.V. Karnan.