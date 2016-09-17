HYDERABAD: Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of the High Court at Hyderabad on Friday refused to pass any orders to prohibit the celebration of the Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 at Warangal.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Lingala Panduranga Reddy.

He said that celebrations in the name of Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 will lead to communal violence. He averred that he made a representation to the District Collector, and police officers of Warangal to stall the celebration. The petitioner said that his representations are not being considered. The judge ordered notice in the writ petition but refused to grant any interim orders.