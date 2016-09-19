Of 320 rice mills only 20 major mills are functional in Nizamabad district; industry in doldrums for last two years

Improved crop position this Kharif season and in the coming Rabi are unlikely to help rice mill industry, which has been in the doldrums in the district in the last two years.

Out of the total of 320 big and small rice mills across the district only 20 major mills are milling rice at present. Closure of 90 per cent of rice mills has not only impacted the revenue to Government but also to individual millers, bankers and also the general employment.

Rice mill industry provides direct and indirect employment to 30,000 persons who are now jobless. Further, labour migration from Bihar and other States during harvest season has came to an end.

Continuous failure of monsoon, heavy burden of current and salary bills, stoppage of levy rice and purchases by Government, supply of low quality rice from primary cooperative agricultural societies are the main factors leading to the present situation of rice mills. Boiled and raw rice milling is totally shut down.

“Millers, unable to repay the loans, are handing over keys to the bankers for seizure of the mills. In the last two years we lost the repaying capacity. Our appeals to the Government to increase the commission has fallen on deaf ears. We are incurring losses if we run the mills. For big mills power bills is coming in lakhs,” says president, district rice millers’ association Moturi Dayanand Gupta.

The industry will collapse if the Government does not take steps immediately, say the millers. Quantity of rice being given to millers through custom milling needs to be increased, opines K. Ramesh, a miller in the town. Almost one third of mills are located in and around district headquarters and when they were in operation the district economy used to be vibrant.

“We requested Finance Minister Etala Rajender to use his good offices to prevail upon bankers to reschedule the loans and waive interest amount on dues from millers to help the industry recover, but to no avail,” deplores Mr. Gupta.