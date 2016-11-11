The footfall witnessed at banks across Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts on Thursday did not pose a problem for the staff handling the exchange of the scrapped Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 bills or accepting deposits of those currency notes. After all, the banks are used to clearing heavier rush during crop loaning season.

“It took 30 minutes for me to deposit Rs. 8,000 and withdraw the same from the teller,” said Chintala Rajeshwar, who works as a clerk at a private rig company in Adilabad town. “Some persons who came without necessary documents had to wait about two hours before they could get the money,” he added.

All branches of banks opened on Thursday after a day’s closure following the demonitisation of higher denomination currency notes. Though it was expected that the branches would see unprecedented rush, only a few small spenders flocked to the banks.

The rush was relatively more in urban branches than in rural areas, as a majority of the customers were small and marginal farmers. For those with large holdings and those who required depositing larger amounts, the 50-day window announced by the Union government proved to be convenient as they could do so at leisure.

Banks did not run out of Rs. 100 notes, as was anticipated. They managed stock up enough notes to last a couple of days. For example, the Telangana Grameena Bank, Adilabad region, received Rs. 8 lakh worth Rs. 100 notes, which was sufficient to take care of the demand.

The new Rs. 2,000 bill was released only by the Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and the State Bank of India. However, only few such notes were released.

As expected, the move to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes hit the realty sector hard. A man from Nirmal town, who had recently sold his land and who had made a killing owing to the boom in the wake of reorganisation of the district, was saddled with a worthless Rs. 2 crore in cash — all black money — which he had received as down payment for the deal.