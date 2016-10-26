On a mission:Prof. Kodandaram interacting with farmers at Pottipalliy in Sadasivapet mandal of Sangareddy district on Tuesday.— PHOTO: Mohd Arif

‘Rulers should address issues instead of mud-slugging’

Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman Prof. M. Kodandaram said there is no politics involved in highlighting problems of farmers and wanted the government to better hear the issues raised and address them instead of indulging in mud-slugging. He said there is no politics behind his visiting farmers.

“As a human being, I am responding to their plight and trying to bring their problems to the notice of the government. Had the government reached out to them, we would not have come here?” he said.

Prof. Kondandaram along with a team visited Pottipally, Etigaddasangem, Peddachelmada in Sadashivapet mandal, Tatipally in Munipally mandal, Singatam in Raikod mandal, and Hadnoor in Nyalakal mandal on Tuesday and examined the crop loss due to heavy flooding following the heavy rain that lashed the State a few weeks back.

Prof. Kodandaram visited the field of one Kammari Kumar and inquired about the crop loss. The farmer said that he had sown maize and cotton and made an investment of Rs.20,000 per acre in maize, and Rs.30,000 per acre in cotton. “Many farmers here took land on lease from landlords paying Rs.15,000 as lease amount per acre. Cotton crop on about 450 acres was lost due to release of water from Manjeera just before plucking of the cotton balls,” said Mr. Kumar, demanding the government pay compensation for crop loss and release input subsidy immediately.

Speaking to reporters, Prof. Kodandaram wanted the government to release the input subsidy and pay crop loss damages, besides ordering a probe on whether sudden release of water from the dam was avoidable.