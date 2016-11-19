There is no point introducing the double value currency note when trying to ban big notes, as ATMs are not working to full capacity even after 10 days since Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes were demonetised. Banks are blatantly displaying ‘no exchange’ boards. No one would destroy the entire house while trying to get rid of rats. People have been standing in queue for long hours in front of banks not just because they have accepted the decision but because they don’t have an option.

Gopi Patalay

Badangpet

Too big to handle

I went to the nearest PSU bank to exchange money, and after standing in queue for three hours, I managed to exchange Rs. 4,000 in old notes. However, I was given a Rs. 2,000 note and 20 Rs. 100 notes. No shopkeeper is willing to accept the Rs. 2,000 note as means giving back that much change. I think new Rs. 500 and Rs. 100 have to come into the market instead of a huge pinkish Rs. 2,000.

K. Koundinya

Hyderabad

A long wait this

I visited four banks in my locality for Rs. 100 notes to meet my daily household expenses, but after seeing the heavy rush in every bank I decided I would get it the next day. I went back again the next day to exchange six Rs. 500 notes, and had to stand in queue for four hours and 40 minutes. However, I noticed there were many senior citizens who were standing in queue for a very long time and were unaware of the ID proof to be provided at the counter.

Sushma Akula

Saroornagar

Admiration for bankers

Some banks were gracious enough to disburse Rs. 100 denomination in exchange of old notes on the first day, but from the second day onwards, only two Rs. 2,000 notes were given while exchanging the invalidated currency. This has become a problem for citizens who have to purchase daily provisions, unlike earlier where they are comfortable with a Rs. 500 note whose change was readily available. Nonetheless, we must admire the bankers who have admirably handled flood of customers in a deft and dexterous manner.

K. Seshagiri Row

Manikonda