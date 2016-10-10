Assessing damage:TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others inspecting the chilli crop at Paladugu in Khammam district on Sunday.- Photo: By Arrangement

TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka promises them to highlight their plight at various forums

A distressed tenant farmer couple at Paladugu village in Wyra mandal, who had suffered heavy loss due to spurious seeds that shattered their hopes of good chilli harvest, narrated their woes to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during the latter’s visit to their village on Sunday.

B. Chinaramaiah and Krishna Kumari, the aggrieved tenant farmer couple, bemoaned that they had spent around Rs. 1.50 lakh on chilli cultivation on one-and-a-half acre land taken on lease earlier this season.

They lamented that they lost the entire amount due to failure of the chilli crop on account of spurious seeds.

Several other chilli growers of the same village recounted similar tales of woes blaming the fake seed trade for their plight in the midst of festival season.

Mr. Vikramarka assured them that the Congress party would highlight their plight at various forums and launch an intensive agitation if the government failed to provide them adequate compensation soon.

He demanded that the State government should expel Minister for Agriculture P. Srinivas Reddy and initiate stringent action against officials of the Horticulture and Agriculture Departments for failing to curb the rampant spurious seed trade in Khammam and elsewhere in the State.

Later, he visited the chilli fields of the aggrieved farmers at Singarayapalem in Konijerla mandal.