While Dasara will certainly be eventful this year, there will be no celebration for hundreds of government employees working in different departments in Adilabad district headquarter and other divisional headquarters who are likely to be posted in either of the two districts as a result of trifurcation. According to sources, the government intends to serve the transfer orders on the employees on the festival day on October 11 itself and these employees are required to relocate themselves to their new places of posting the same day, which hardly leaves time for celebrating the important festival.

The State Government is keeping the names of employees on the transfer list a secret to pre-empt them from taking legal recourse against it. It is learnt that the notification of reorganisation of districts itself will be given on the morning of the eventful day.

About 1,000 employees, including those from the police department, are likely to move to the proposed headquarters of Kumram Bheem and Nirmal districts on the eventful day. Sources say the employees will get the orders to relocate to new districts not before early office hours.

Among the employees working in various departments at the district headquarter who are to be moved out to the proposed new districts, about 80 are in the Revenue Department. The major relocation however pertains to the police department which needs to move out about a third of its 800 strong Armed Reserve Force.

“Buses are being kept ready for the transferred personnel to reach their destinations in time to attend office,” pointed out an official. “The employees working in different departments at mandal-level are not likely to be disturbed,” he added.