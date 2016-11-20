Major vegetables market in Nizamabad district suffers due to currency shortage following demonetisation of high value currency notes

The normally bustling vegetable market which caters to most towns in the district appears deserted and there has been hardly any business due to shortage of cash, particularly lower denomination of currency, since November 9.

Demonetisation of high value currency of denominations of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 hit the markets, agricultural activity and also the normal life in this model village. The village is known for its agricultural richness earned through the new methods of farming and cultivation of cash crops. Cultivation of paddy is almost a taboo in the village which looks like a rich town with huge bungalows and sedan cars.

Vegetables grown here and in the surrounding places are transported to different towns including the district headquarters every day. This year crop yield was affected due to heavy rains in September, October. “In addition to that the recent cash crunch has affected our business. Transactions have come to a grinding halt,” deplores Kasareni Dathu, a wholesale trader.

“In the first three-four days of withdrawal of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 we faced severe problems. All ATMs were empty and there was literally no cash for purchase of inputs for cultivation. Now, the situation has eased to some extent with farmers being allowed to withdraw Rs.25,000,” says K. K. Bajanna, local Guradi Rythu Sangham leader.

Owners of hotels, messes, pushcarts, small outlets of different products and roadside vendors feel the pinch as the business is dull and travellers passing through the village, located on Nizamabad-Armoor road, are not halting due to shortage of currency.