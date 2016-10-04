The Nishitha Degree College signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tally Education Private Limited, the Bengaluru-based leading company in computerized accounting to impart practical training in accounting on computers to students, here on Monday.

On the occasion at the college, the company assistant regional manager Anup Kumar Barman and regional training partner N. Venugopal explained about the benefits of the 30-hour training offered by their company.

The Tally Education Private Limited representatives said that after successful completion of training an online examination would be conducted.

About 250 students enrolled for this Tally accounting course.

The Nishitha Degree College coordinator C. Raju, Director O.M. Shaik, Principal G. Gnaneswar and Manoj Kumar Gelda, programme convener represented the College the MoU signing programme in the town.