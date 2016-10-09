HYDERABAD: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Friday inaugurated the Govindram Seksaria Institute of Dacryology at the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, which deals exclusively with the watering of the eyes and disorders of tear drainage.

The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art operating suites with a dedicated team of specifically trained Optometrists and Ophthalmologists led by Mohammad Javed Ali.

“The institute will focus on disorders of the lacrimal system (tears drainage) and got support from the Shri Kudilal Govindram Seksaria Foundation of Mumbai. The incidence of this disease is found in around 10 per cent of all patients visiting tertiary centres like our Hyderabad campus,” said Gullapalli N. Rao, Founder-Chair, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute.Dacryology dealing with watering of the eyes and disorders of the tear drainage can lead to impaired tear flow with resultant watering, infections.