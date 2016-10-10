PROMISE KEPT:Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao handing over golden crown to chief priestB. Seshu at Bhadrakali temple in Warangal on Sunday.-Photo: M. Murali

What is the scientific method they are talking about, asks Chief Minister

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took a dig at the Congress and other political parties which are criticising the formation of new districts in the State.

The leaders are making baseless allegations and criticising a new approach to development in the State, he opined. “I want to ask them what is the scientific method they are talking about?,” Mr. Rao sought to know.

Decades of neglect

The Congress party never bothered about people and efficient administration. They wanted the people to come to them and they never went to people. After decades of neglect and maladministration, Telangana was witnessing good governance, he said. It had become a habit for the Congress and other parties to say ‘No’ for anything that is taken up by the TRS Government, he observed.

“We wanted to build a good secretariat. They said no. The present secretariat is like a dungeon. We cannot hold a lunch for officers and ministers. If foreign delegates come, what impression it would make? Why not have a good modern building for our administration”, the Chief Minister sought to know.

Revenue from sand

The revenue from sand mining was Rs. 27 crore and it came down to Rs. 5 lakh during Congress regime. Now under the TRS Government, the sand revenue was Rs. 365 crore and it would soon touch Rs. 1,000 crore, he asserted. “What happened to this revenue under Congress regime. Didn’t the Congress leaders pocket it all?, Mr. KCR questioned.

No two Congress leaders have a common opinion and they go on criticising the State Government.

If they come up with positive and constructive suggestion, this Government was ready to accept and adopt in letter and spirit.

“Is this the time to talk about the farmers? The farmers are happy with copious rains and are planning for second crop,” Mr. Rao said.

Hits out at CPI-M

He also lashed out at the CPI (M) leaders who propose to undertake a marathon padayatra.

“I want people to stall them. The CPI(M) opposed a separate State and even today they are not clear if they support separate Telangana,” he said.