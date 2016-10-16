New district beset with infrastructure problems

Many offices in Kamareddy yet to become operational for want of space

The new district which was carved out well without any hurdles and objections from people is facing problems regarding infrastructure and staff though the Collector office and the District Police Office have been accommodated temporarily at Government Residential School for Minorities and SC Boys Residential Hostel on Adloor road respectively.

Camp offices and official residences of Collector N. Satyanarayana and the Superintendent of Police N. Swetha were accommodated at private homes at Devi Vihar on Nizam Sagar road and Ashoknagar. Roads leading to the offices and the top two official residences have to be either laid afresh or given a facelift.

On other hand, many district-level offices are yet to become operational for want of space. In some offices at the Collectorate, the staff is seen busy arranging chairs, tables and almirahs and software is not yet loaded. In the District Public Relations Office which is located on the Collectorate premises unlike in the parent district of Nizamabad computers were installed but software was not loaded crippling the functioning of official work.

Since the existing staff was divided into the two districts almost all offices give a almost a vacant look. The new district police office, Officer on Special Duty and Additional SP posts remain vacant and out of the three Sub-Divisional Police Offices only one Deputy SP has given joining report at Yellareddy, according to Superintendent of Police.

One new circle with SS Nagar headquarters was created besides the five old circles and the new circle needs to have Circle Inspector. Four new police stations at Rajampet, Nusrullabad, Peddakodapagal and Ramareddy were set up and they were allotted ten each. However, they are not fully-fledged as they do not issue FIRs until and unless they are notified in the Gazette, she said.

Apparently, it takes a couple of months to tide over teething troubles in the new police stations and sub-divisions.