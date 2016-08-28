There were many mysterious angles to the life of slain gangster Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem torturing children in his captivity in his house at Narsingi here.

Investigators had already stumbled upon evidence suggesting that he had sexually abused some of the children in his house at Alkapuri colony of Narsingi. The police could not secure much information from the children as they were too shocked to speak.

But the video clips found in some gadgets revealed how the children were subjected to torture by the gangster. In a short video, a girl was seen struggling to raise her hand to eat food.

“After speaking to the two adult women, who too were under his captivity, we realise that the gangster forced the kid to starve for two days,” sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases involving Nayeem said.

Investigators surmise that Nayeem used to threaten, assault and torture the children if they failed to comply with his orders. He would record the torture and show it to other children to create a fear psychosis among them and ensure they dared not disobey his directions.

In another video footage, a girl was seen standing with folded hands. “It was not clear what she was saying but one can see her going to each person in the house and apologising for some mistake she has done,” the investigators said.

Statements of some persons, who had met Nayeem on different occasions, confirmed that Nayeem was seen always in the company of children. Police officials feel it was his strategy to use the kids as human shield.

But the gangster used to create an impression that he was adopting orphaned children and extending them a helping hand.

A journalist from Bhongir town, who was asked by Nayeem to meet him for sharing some information, also saw two kids sitting in the gangster’s vehicle. “When I asked Nayeem who they were, he replied that they were some of the poor children he was bringing up,” the journalist said.

Meanwhile, journalist B. Hariprasad Reddy from Nalgonda town, who was arrested by the local police on the charge of being an aide of Nayeem, told his interrogators that he (the journalist) had given gifts and cash to journalists, cameramen and photographers of different media organisations on behalf of Nayeem.

In his confessional statement, Mr. Reddy stated that the gangster wanted to launch a TV news channel and had given him over Rs. 12 lakh for setting up it.